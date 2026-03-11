SBI Clerk Mains Scorecards 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI Clerk Mains 2026 Scorecard: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the scorecards, response sheets, and answer key for the SBI Clerk Main exams 2025 conducted for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download their scorecards by visiting the bank's official website, sbi.bank.in.

In a statement, SBI said, "Candidate scorecard with link to download response sheet along with answer key shall be made available from 10.03.2026 onwards."

The response sheets have been released after the SBI Clerk Mains result was declared on February 27. Candidates can log in to the portal to download their individual scorecards along with a detailed record of their attempted responses.

Here's How To Download SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank at sbi.bank.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section

Step 3: Open the Current Openings tab

Step 4: Look for the link to SBI Clerk Mains Response Sheet/Answer Key 2026

Step 5: Log in using your registration number and password or date of birth

Step 6: Download the response sheet, answer key, and scorecard for reference

With the help of the response sheet and official answer key, candidates can estimate their expected scores. According to the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for each correct answer, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every incorrect response. Unanswered questions do not carry any marks.

Candidates who clear the mains examination will have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This stage assesses a candidate's ability to read, write, and understand the local language of the state or union territory they have applied for. After the language test and document verification, the bank will prepare the final merit list for recruitment to the Junior Associate posts.