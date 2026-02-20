SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Check Expected Result Date, Cut-Off Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination result soon. Candidates can check and download the results on the official website sbi.bank.in, once released.

SBI Clerk Mains Result Release Date

Candidates can expect the result to be released before April, 2026 based on past year trends.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026: Expected Cut-Off

As per report, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is estimated to range between 73 and 86. The cut off of the exam is dependent on many factors such as number of vacancies released, difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who appeared for the exam and previous year's cut off marks.

The preliminary examination result was declared on November 4 and mains examination was held on November 21, 2025.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: How To Download Mains Result?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.bank.in.

On the homepage, click on "Careers" section.

Under the "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" link, click on "Mains result".

Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Exam 2025: Number of vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as: