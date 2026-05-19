SBI Invites Applications For Over 7,150 Apprentice Posts; Check Key Details

SBI Recruitment 2026: Offering a major opportunity to graduates, the State Bank of India is inviting applications for 7,150 apprentice posts across the country. The online application process began on Tuesday, May 19, and the last date to apply is June 8. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official portal.

Local Language Test Mandatory

According to SBI, candidates who qualify in the online written examination will also have to appear for a local language proficiency test for the state from which they have applied. Applicants must be able to read, write, speak, and understand the specified local language.

The bank has clarified that candidates who fail to qualify in the local language test will not be considered for final selection.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the apprentice posts must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Age Limit

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 28 years

Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation as per government norms.

Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS candidates: Rs 300

SC, ST and PwBD candidates: No application fee

Selection Process And Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will include an online written examination. The test will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying one mark each.

Questions in the examination will be asked from the following sections:

General Awareness

English Language

Mathematics

Reasoning Ability

The duration of the examination will be one hour. Negative marking will also apply in the examination. One-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Candidates have been advised to carefully read the detailed notification and eligibility conditions before submitting the application form.

Check the detailed notification here