SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 Out: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 for candidates registered for the recruitment drive to fill 7,150 apprentice vacancies. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official SBI Careers portal using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

As per the official schedule, the SBI Apprentice online examination will be conducted on July 11, 2026. The admit card contains important details, including the exam date, reporting time, shift timing, examination centre address and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to download and verify all details mentioned on the admit card well in advance.

Direct Link: SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026

How To Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their SBI Apprentice 2026 hall ticket:

Visit the official SBI Careers website at ibpsreg.ibps.in.

Click on the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026 link.

Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Click on the submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidates should carefully check the following details printed on the SBI Apprentice 2026 admit card:

Candidate's name and photograph

Roll number and registration number

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Category and date of birth

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates appearing for the SBI Apprentice 2026 examination should download their admit cards at the earliest and carry a printed copy to the exam centre on July 11.