Man Discovers 20-Year-Old SBI Passbook, Wonders If The Money Is "Lost Forever"

A man recently found an old State Bank of India (SBI) passbook, which belonged to his late grandfather and was hidden away for over two decades. The story came to light after a woman named Pooja shared the details on X (formerly Twitter), posting an image of the torn passbook. Seeking guidance online, she asked if the "money is gone forever".

The post revealed that the man found a 20- 24-year-old SBI passbook while cleaning his house. He showed it to his father, who immediately recognised it as belonging to the young man's late grandfather. The family had thought that the passbook was lost forever.

"A guy found a 20-24 year old SBI passbook while cleaning his house, and what he discovered left his entire family shocked. When he showed the passbook to his father," the user wrote. "He learned that it belonged to his late grandfather."

The post further mentioned that the biggest shock came from the account details. The family claims the account holds a balance exceeding Rs 1 lakh.

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See the post here:

User seeks guidance online

In the viral post, the user asked if money could still be claimed from that account, even if the account holder has passed away. "Or is the money lost forever?" she asked.

"If you know the banking process or have faced a similar situation, share your experience in the comments," she wrote. "Your advice could help a family recover their long-forgotten savings."

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Social media reactions

The post, which gained massive traction with over 114,000 views, prompted social media users to share their insights and past experiences. "An old passbook doesn't necessarily mean the money is gone. It's definitely worth checking with the bank," one user wrote in the comment section.

"To claim old SBI A/c. Visit the SBI home branch & submit the death certificate, ID proof, legal heir/relationship proof, and the bank's claim form. If there is no nominee, the bank may ask for a succession certificate or other legal documents before releasing the funds," another user gave suggestions.

"Old financial records should never be ignored. Even if an account hasn't been used for years, it's worth visiting the bank and understanding the official process before assuming the money is lost," a third user added.