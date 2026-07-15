Indian Woman Shares 5 Parenting Tips She's "Definitely Stealing" From European Parents

A woman has shared insightful parenting tips she learned during a month-long trip to Europe. Dr Sukhmani Gumber, who often writes about motherhood and health, took to social media to highlight how European parenting styles differ from modern trends. Her observations serve as a gentle reminder to parents that raising children often means simplifying daily routines.

Here are the five key lessons she shared

1. Children don't need to be the centre of your world: Instead of avoiding adult spaces, she suggests bringing children into your daily routine. Involve them in everyday activities like dining at cafes or travelling. "The more they're included, the more they'll learn to adapt," she noted.

2. Boredom is not bad: In an age of constant screen time and highly structured play, many parents panic when a child has nothing to do. However, Dr Gumber explains that waiting five to ten minutes without a toy or a phone will not harm a child. "In fact, boredom and patience are life skills that are becoming increasingly rare," she said.

3. Table manners: While it is natural for children to act childishly, they are also highly capable of understanding expectations. She wrote, "Sitting at the table, respecting public spaces, and practising good manners start much earlier than we think."

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4. Ditch the food fear: Children generally mirror what adults eat. Instead of making treats like ice cream or cookies completely forbidden, she advises parents to focus on balance. "A balanced relationship with food is far more valuable than fear around it. And if you want your child to eat better, it often starts with what's on your own plate," she added.

5. Stop the tantrum shame: Dr Gumber also observed how European parents handle public meltdowns. When children cried in restaurants, their parents remained entirely calm without showing panic or embarrassment. "They let the emotions pass first, then calmly talk to their child afterward," she said.

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With over 173,000 views, her post has gained significant traction online.

Overall, Dr Gumber's observations suggest that by giving children the space to adapt and experience normal emotions, parents can raise independent individuals.