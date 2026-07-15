Pilot Draws In The Sky During Two-Hour Test Flight Over UK, Writes 'I'm Bored'

A routine aircraft test recently turned into an aerial prank when the pilot spelt out "I'm bored" in the sky above the United Kingdom during a two-hour flight, the BBC reported. The pilot, reportedly in his 20s, had taken up the Piper Tomahawk for a test flight after a part was replaced on the plane.

The aircraft took off at 11:30 BST on Saturday. According to flight tracking data, it climbed to cruising altitude and spent roughly two hours tracing a precise path. When viewed on radar maps, "I'M BORED" appeared.

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Flightradar24 data showed that the Ravenair plane took off from Liverpool and flew over northern towns on the Wirral peninsula and Cheshire. It then crossed into north Wales. Once the text was complete, the pilot continued with the required test manoeuvres before landing back on Merseyside at 13:30 BST.

Test flights are standard after maintenance work or when an airline needs to check aircraft systems. With no passengers or cargo, crews often follow set profiles that include climbs, descents, and turns to verify performance.

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"I think the pilot was literally a bit bored as it was just a test flight. Mind you it was pretty skillful flying," operation manager Wayne Barrett told the BBC.

"I think the part was a cylinder that needed replacing."

"So when this happens, we take the plane up for a test run to make sure everything is OK, which it was."

"He was a bit bored but he probably had to concentrate a lot in the end to spell out the words so he was probably anything but."

"He's not in trouble but we have had a lot of attention from it. The plane is now safely back in the hangar and the pilot is on his day off."