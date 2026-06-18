SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 1,500 Probationary Officer Posts

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) for 2026-27. A total of 1,500 vacancies have been announced for eligible graduates across the country. The online application process began on June 18 and will remain open until July 8, 2026.

Candidates selected through the recruitment process may be posted anywhere in India. According to the official notification, the recruitment will be conducted in three stages, Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Psychometric Test, Group Exercise, and Interview. Graduates from any discipline can apply through the SBI careers portal.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Tentative Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates below:

Online application and fee payment: June 18 to July 8, 2026

June 18 to July 8, 2026 Preliminary exam call letters: 2nd/3rd week of July 2026

2nd/3rd week of July 2026 Phase I Preliminary Examination: August 2026

August 2026 Preliminary result: August/September 2026

August/September 2026 Main Examination: September 2026

September 2026 Psychometric Test, Group Exercise and Interview: October/November 2026

October/November 2026 Final Result: November/December 2026

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: How To Apply?

Visit the SBI Bank official website at sbi.bank.in.

Open the SBI PO Recruitment 2026 application link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents, photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

SBI PO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility And Vacancies

Applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. Final-year students can also apply provisionally, subject to fulfilling eligibility conditions. The notification announces 1,500 vacancies, including reserved category posts. The age limit is 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2026, with relaxation available for eligible categories as per government norms.