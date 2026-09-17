Why Prithviraj Sukumaran Believes Malayalam Cinema Is Less 'Corporate' Than Bollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran believes Bollywood could learn a thing or two from the way the Malayalam film industry works.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prithviraj said the difference lies in how easily people can approach one another in the Malayalam film industry and get things moving without too many formalities.

"I think it's how informal we are as an industry. Our bag is light compared to Bollywood," he said.

Prithviraj On Malayalam Cinema's Big-Budget Films

Prithviraj also addressed the idea that Malayalam films are still made quickly and on small budgets. He pointed out that the industry has changed, with filmmakers now taking on projects that require much more time and money.

"Contrary to popular belief, Malayalam films aren't made in 15 days on a five-crore budget anymore. These days, we make big films, films shot over 150 days with 100-crore budgets."

However, he believes that bigger budgets and longer schedules have not changed the way people work together in Malayalam cinema.

"Even while attempting these big films, there's an informal way Malayalam films are made. That approach brings a tangible, humane element to the cinema we make," he said.

Prithviraj Explains The Difference Between The Two Industries

The actor-filmmaker then gave an example of how casting can work differently in Malayalam cinema and Bollywood.

"If I wanted to make a film with Kareena, as a director, I'd just call her and say, 'Hi, I'd like to make a film with you; I can narrate the script.' And she might say, 'Oh, I'm travelling next month; we can meet some day,' and so on."

He said the process in Bollywood can involve several people before an actor and director even get to meet.

"I've learnt that you have to call the agency, the agency will then speak to the manager assigned to you, and the manager will convince you to take the meeting with the director. If it's someone like Meghna Gulzar, it doesn't take too much convincing," he said.

Once the actor and director agree to work together, the production house and agency begin discussing the fee, according to Prithviraj.

"The agency will quote a fee, the production will quote half of that, and the negotiation begins."

Prithviraj acknowledged that the corporate approach has its own place in Bollywood.

"So it's all very corporate. I guess it works. But I think there's an easier way to do things."

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration.

The investigative thriller goes beyond the mystery of a crime and its eventual resolution. The story delves into the contrasting ideas of justice held by those tasked with enforcing the law, exploring the difficult choices and moral questions that arise when their approaches do not align.

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