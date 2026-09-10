She Quit A Secure Government Job To Open A Yoga Studio. Here's Why

Snigdha Bose recently shared why she stepped away from a secure government job and started a yoga studio. In an Instagram post, the banker-turned-yogi revealed that after serving as an Assistant Manager at the State Bank of India (SBI), she chose to launch a yoga space because of the chronic work pressure and mental fatigue.

"I had a stable job at State Bank of India," Bose wrote in the caption of the video. "A secure career. A decent salary, being an Assistant Manager. The kind of job people often tell you not to leave."

"But somewhere along the way, I realised something. I was functioning... but I didn't feel functional," she said.

"Long hours of sitting, constant stress, mental exhaustion, and very little time to actually connect with my own body had slowly become normal."

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She is now running Tulaa Wellness Studio in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and said that her well-being mattered more than financial safety.

"Today, I run my own yoga studio - Tulaa Wellness," she added. "But this journey is not just about quitting a corporate job and becoming a yoga teacher."

"Because I know not everyone has the privilege or the option to quit. And honestly, you don't have to."

"You can still take care of your body while working a demanding job. You can still build strength, mobility, and calm into your everyday life. You can still feel better without completely changing your life."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The post gained huge traction, with hundreds of likes and comments. Online users praised her decision of priortising mental health. "I quit SBI too. Joined as PO and quit after 20 years to pursue my passion to play golf. Now an international player and world #56. Glad I took that decision," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Kudos to u. I also left my job as an officer in Punjab and Sind Bank after 12 years of service. Now I have my own school in Manali and am living the best life right now. I wish u a great life ahead," another user shared their story.

"Well, I guess when you have it, you can deal with it... as it takes courage to quit and restart. It also takes an everyday mindset to serve without prejudice, and put others first!" a third user shared their perspective.