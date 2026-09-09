Toddler Receives Rare Treatment For Rare Skull Condition In World First

A one-year-old boy from Derbyshire has become the first patient in the world to receive a breakthrough medical treatment using custom-designed "super-elastic" springs to correct a rare skull deformity, Sky News reported. The boy, named Rory Potter, was diagnosed shortly after birth with severe sagittal craniosynostosis, a congenital condition affecting roughly 1 in 2,000 babies. The rare condition causes the bones in a baby's skull to fuse prematurely before birth, restricting natural brain expansion and leading to a long, narrow head shape.

If left untreated, it can result in developmental delays, vision or hearing impairment. The condition can also cause breathing difficulties.

Traditionally, surgeons address the issue during infancy by inserting stainless steel springs into the skull to widen the bone gaps.

However, experts at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and University College London (UCL) have taken the technique a step further by introducing springs crafted from nitinol, which is a flexible nickel-titanium "memory" alloy.

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Using detailed 3D digital models created from CT scans, doctors can make each nitinol spring to apply precise levels of force, allowing the metal to adapt naturally as the child grows.

As per the surgeons, the technology offers much greater precision, reduces the length of operations, lowers the need for blood transfusions, and prevents additional corrective procedures down the line.

Rory underwent a brief 45-minute procedure at GOSH to fit the bespoke springs, requiring only a single night's stay in the hospital. Nine weeks later, after his skull had successfully expanded to its target shape, the devices were removed.

As mentioned in the report, Rory's mother described her son as "happy, cheeky and full of energy".

"You wouldn't know what he's been through; he's just like every little boy and hitting milestones, and he will have a great story to tell when he's older," she said as quoted.

"We cannot thank the team enough for the care, compassion and reassurance. Not to mention their dedication to medical science to support and help children thrive."

"Throughout the process, every element was explained so well. We knew what was going to happen and how; we received amazing support from each member of the team."

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Expert's reaction

"Traditional stainless-steel springs are very robust, but they don't always allow us to fine-tune the force on the skull," Professor Owase Jeelani, who is a consultant neurosurgeon at GOSH, as quoted said.

Jeelani was also part of the team that developed the new springs. "These new nitinol springs give us much greater flexibility and, in some cases, can prevent the need for further surgery," he added.

"This first surgery is important progress for children with craniosynostosis, and so far, we have seen fantastic outcomes."