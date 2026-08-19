Woman Critical After Doctors Leave Gloves, Wipes In Abdomen During C-Section

A shocking incident of medical negligence has emerged from the Beed District Hospital in Maharashtra. A 19-year-old new mother is fighting for her life after surgical items were left inside her body during a C-section surgery.

Sandhya Suraj Gaikwad had undergone the surgery on August 1 and was discharged four days later.

Her family rushed her to a private hospital after she developed excruciating abdominal pain. During a medical scan, the foreign objects were detected inside her abdomen.

She underwent an emergency surgery at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, during which doctors removed surgical gloves and paper tissue wipes left inside her body during the delivery procedure.

The aggrieved family expressed deep distress over her condition, with her husband accusing the medical team of incompetence. The woman's mother said that her daughter lacked the strength to even hold her newborn.

On Tuesday, her family filed a complaint with the district hospital administration.

Beed District Surgeon Satishkumar Solanke has confirmed that notices have been issued to the doctor and the staff who were involved in the surgical procedure.

He has also assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken if they are found guilty by the health department.