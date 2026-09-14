Cops Raid Hotel In Maharashtra Over Illegal Party, 65 Detained

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday carried out 33 demolition actions across all 12 zones of the city and sealed five properties as part of an intensified crackdown on dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and building norm violations, officials said.

The civic body also issued 29 show-cause notices during the day's enforcement drive, taking the number of demolition actions carried out over the last two days to 58.

On Friday, the MCD had demolished 25 properties and sealed four others for violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.

The latest action included demolition of dangerous structures in Nehru Vihar and Gandhi Vihar. An unauthorised RCC panel constructed over a terrace room in Sector 3, Rohini, was also removed and its reinforcement cut using a gas cutter, officials said.

The MCD also took action in Satbari, Sainik Farms, Bhajanpura, Shahdara, Dwarka, Kakrola, Tihar Village, Rajouri Garden Extension, Paschim Vihar and Jamia Nagar.

The intensified enforcement drive comes amid heightened scrutiny of unsafe and unauthorised structures following the collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan last week, in which seven people were killed.

The civic body has also stepped up inspections of paying guest (PG) accommodation following the incident.

According to the latest survey data, MCD officials have identified around 2,251 buildings operating PG facilities across the city, housing nearly 47,000 occupants.

The civic body said it was consolidating the survey findings and would take action against violations in accordance with applicable rules.

The MCD said its enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised construction and violations of building norms would continue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)