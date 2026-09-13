Maharashtra CET 2026: Final Admission Deadline Extended To September 14, Check Apply Link

MHT CET Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has revised the final admission last date for technical courses for the 2026-27 academic year. As per the official notice, candidates can now complete their admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and institutional-level vacancy rounds until September 14, 2026. The revised schedule follows directions from the Supreme Court and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Candidates must complete pending admission formalities, including fee payment and system reporting, before the deadline.

Click here: MHT CET CAP 2026 Admission Link

MHT CET CAP 2026: Steps to Complete Admission

Candidates can follow the given below steps to complete their Maharashtra CET CAP 2026 Admission:

Visit the official Maharashtra CET Cell website at fe2026.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the login section.

Log in using the login details such as login ID and password.

Check the allotted seat and admission status.

Confirm the seat and complete the required admission formalities.

Pay the prescribed admission fee within the stipulated deadline.

Complete the reporting process at the allotted institute, wherever applicable.

Ensure that all required documents are verified and submitted.

Complete the system reporting and ensure that the admission details are updated on the portal.

Why MHT CET CAP 2026 Deadline Was Revised?

The Maharashtra CET Cell revised the admission timeline following the Supreme Court order and the AICTE revised academic schedule. The updated deadline applies to professional programmes under technical education for 2026-27. Candidates completing admission formalities should check the relevant course portal and finish all steps before September 14. Missing the final cut-off may affect admission confirmation.