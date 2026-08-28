Maharashtra CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 Out: Check Direct Link

MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET Pharmacy provisional merit list 2026 for candidates seeking admission to BPharma and Pharma D programmes through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The provisional list was published on August 27, 2026, and is available on the official Maharashtra pharmacy admission portal. Candidates who completed CAP registration can now check their provisional merit status online.

The list provides an initial indication of candidates' merit positions based on the information and documents considered during the admission process. Candidates should carefully verify the details and report discrepancies within the prescribed grievance window.

Click here: MHT CET Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 Link

MHT CET Pharmacy Merit List 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their provisional merit status:

Visit the official MHT CET Pharmacy admission portal at ph2026.mahacet.org.

Click on the link for the BPharma/Pharma D Provisional Merit List 2026.

Select the relevant link and enter the required login credentials, including application ID and date of birth.

Submit the details.

Check the provisional merit status and merit rank.

Download or save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should retain the downloaded merit status until the completion of the admission process.

MHT CET Pharmacy Merit List 2026: What Candidates Should Check?

Candidates should verify the following details in their provisional merit status:

Name and application details

Category and candidature-related information

Provisional merit position

Other details submitted during CAP registration

Any mismatch between the merit status and registration information

Supporting documents, if required for raising a grievance

The grievance and correction window is scheduled from August 28 to August 31, 2026. Candidates who find discrepancies should submit their complaints within this period.