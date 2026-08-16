Maharashtra CET Counselling 2026: Check Admission Deadline, Important Dates Here

MHT CET Counselling 2026: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the schedule for admission-related activities under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates participating in the ongoing counselling process must complete seat acceptance, fee payment and institute reporting within the prescribed deadlines. For CAP Round II, the seat acceptance process began on August 13 and will continue till August 18, 2026, up to 3 PM, while institute reporting and admission confirmation will remain open till 5 PM on the same day.

The provisional vacant seat list for CAP Round III will be displayed on August 19. The Round III option form can be submitted from August 20 to 22, followed by provisional allotment on August 24.

Maharashtra CET Round 2 Admission: Important Dates

Seat acceptance: August 13 to August 18, 2026, up to 3 PM.

August 13 to August 18, 2026, up to 3 PM. Reporting to the institute: August 13 to August 18, 2026, up to 5 PM.

August 13 to August 18, 2026, up to 5 PM. Vacant seats for Round III: August 19, 2026.

August 19, 2026. Round III option form submission: August 20 to August 22, 2026.

August 20 to August 22, 2026. Round III allotment: August 24, 2026.

August 24, 2026. Round III seat acceptance: August 25 to August 28, 2026, up to 5 PM.

August 25 to August 28, 2026, up to 5 PM. Vacant seats for Round IV: August 29, 2026.

Maharashtra CET Admission: Seat Acceptance and Reporting

Those receiving a seat for the first time in Round II must self-verify the allotment and pay the seat acceptance fee online. Candidates allotted seats within their first three preferences and choosing freeze will not be eligible for subsequent rounds. Those receiving other preferences can select no freeze or betterment.

After accepting the seat, candidates must report to the allotted institute with documents. The institute will verify documents, confirm admission online and issue system-generated receipt.