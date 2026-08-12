Maharashtra CET 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Engineering Admission Rules

MHT CET 2026 CAP Round 2: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is all prepared to release the MHT CET 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 2 seat allotment result today, August 12, as per the official schedule. Participants can visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2026.mahacet.org to check their Engineering admission result.

What To Do In Case Of First Time Seat Allotment

Candidates who participated in the second round and have been allotted the seat first time must self-verify the seat allotment, the State Cell noted. Such candidates must also pay the seat acceptance fee through their login portal.

Who Is Not Eligible To Participate In Next Rounds?

The counselling body also stated that applicants who have been allotted the seat as per their first three preferences in Round 2 (auto freezed) must pay the seat acceptance fee online, and such candidates will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.

Here's How To Particpate In Next Round

Candidates who have been allotted a seat other than their first three preferences, and want to change their allotment in the subsequent rounds must claim the allotted seat in Round 2 by accepting that seat, according to official information. Such candidates are advised by the counselling body to select 'Not Freeze/Betterment' option for upgradation and they must pay the seat acceptance fee.

Students who have accepted the seat must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission. According to official information, the institute will verify the required documents and upload them in the online system and will issue a system generated receipt of confirmation for admission.