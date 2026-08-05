Maharashtra CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Out: Know How To Download

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 on the official website, fe2026.mahacet.org. Candidates who participated in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Engineering admissions can now check their allotted institute and branch by logging into the candidate portal.

After downloading the allotment result, candidates must accept the allotted seat within the prescribed deadline and complete institute reporting to confirm admission. Those seeking a better allotment in subsequent rounds can exercise the available options as per the counselling guidelines issued by the CET Cell.

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026: Important Dates

Provisional CAP Round 1 seat allotment declared: August 2, 2026

August 2, 2026 Seat acceptance through candidate login: August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)

August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM) Reporting to allotted institute & document verification: August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM) Display of provisional vacant seats for CAP Round 2: August 6, 2026

How To Download MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the MHT CET CAP 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026:

Visit the official website at fe2026.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Log in using your application ID and password.

The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should complete seat acceptance and institute reporting within the specified deadline to secure their allotted seat.