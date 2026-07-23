Maharashtra CET Provisional Merit List Out For BE, BTech Admission 2026

MHT CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 provisional merit list. Candidates who had registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for BE/BTech admissions can check their provisional result at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates are required to enter their application ID and date of birth to view their provisional merit status on the official portal. The final merit list will be released on July 27, the official website stated.

According to official information, candidates can raise any objections or grievances against the provisional merit list from July 23 to 25, 2026. Candidate can raise the grievance about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through his or her login portal. Applicants who have passed the MHT CET exam are eligible to participate in the counselling rounds. The counselling authority will review all the objections raised and then release the final merit list for the CAP seat allotment rounds

Based on the official schedule, the CET Cell will release the final merit list on July 27, 2026, and candidates whose names appear on the MHT CET 2026 final merit list will be allowed to fill and confirm their CAP round 1 option form from July 28 to 30, 2026.

As per official records, there are three rounds of counselling, also called MHT CET CAP. After each round of counselling, the conducting body releases the MHT CET seat matrix. It contains the total seat intake for each participating college.

The provisional merit list consists of the names and ranks of candidates who have successfully completed the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) registration process for engineering and technology admissions.