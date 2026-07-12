Maharashtra CET CAP 2026: Registration Last Date Extended Till July 16, Check Details Here

Maharashtra CET CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the last date for MHT CET CAP 2026 registration for B.E./B.Tech admissions to July 16, 2026. The decision was taken after several candidates faced difficulties fetching their JEE Main percentile scores through DigiLocker due to technical issues and name mismatches.

The CET Cell has now resolved the issue and advised affected candidates to log in to the CAP portal and complete the JEE Main score fetch process before submitting their applications. Candidates who have already submitted their forms can also unlock and edit their applications if required.

Direct Link: MHT CET CAP 2026 Registration

JEE Main Score Fetch Issue Resolved: Candidates Asked to Complete Applications

According to the official notice, candidates applying for engineering admissions through JEE Main scores were unable to fetch their percentile due to technical issues between DigiLocker and the CAP portal. The CET Cell stated that the issue has now been resolved in coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who previously faced difficulties should log in to the CAP portal, fetch their JEE Main percentile, verify the details, and complete the application process within the extended deadline. Those who had already submitted their applications without JEE Main scores can unlock their forms, update the required information, and resubmit them.

The CET Cell also clarified that only candidates who complete the registration and document verification process within the prescribed timeline will be considered for the final merit list.

How to Register for MHT CET CAP 2026?

Follow these steps to complete the CAP registration:

Visit the official MHT CET CAP admission portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Fill in the application form with the required personal and academic details.

Fetch your JEE Main percentile through DigiLocker, if applicable.

Upload the necessary documents and verify all entered information.

Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates who need to make corrections after scrutiny must unlock their application through the grievance process or by visiting the designated Scrutiny Centre, as applicable.