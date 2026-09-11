8, Including 3 Children, Killed In Truck-Pickup Van Collision In Maharashtra

Eight people, including three children, were killed in a road accident in Maharashtra's Bhandara district early this morning, police said.

The accident took place near Bhau Dhaba in the Pimpalgaon road area along the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway. A truck and a pickup van collided, resulting in the deaths of eight people.

Three others were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the Sakoli Sub-District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police and local residents reached the spot soon after the accident and began rescue operations. The bodies of those killed were recovered from the site.

The collision led to some disruption in the area as rescue operations were carried out.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.