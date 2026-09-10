Veteran Actor Sharat Saxena, 76, Gets Standing MRI Ahead Of Lumbar Spine Surgery

Sharat Saxena, 76, known for his work across 250 Bollywood films in genres ranging from comedy to villainous roles, recently shared pictures on Instagram updating his fans about his health. The pictures showed the actor undergoing a standing MRI before a major surgery.

In the images, the actor is seen strapped to an MRI machine while flashing a smile at the camera.

The caption read, "Standing MRI before lumbar spine surgery at Bombay Hospital."

Love And Prayers Pouring In From The Industry

The comments section was flooded with love and good wishes from the industry.

Tisca Chopra wrote, "Sending lots of love and prayers, Sharad sir."

Nandish Sandhu commented, "Best wishes, sir."

Film director Rajiv Rai added, "Good luck! And get well soon!!"

Tanaaz Irani said, "Praying for your speedy recovery, sirji."

Sharat Saxena responded to the outpouring of affection, "My thanks to all of you who have wished me well. I hope to walk properly again and be able to work. Thank you all. - Sharat Saxena."

About Sharat Saxena

Sharat Saxena is a veteran Bollywood actor who has, over the years, dabbled in several genres including action, villainous and comedic roles. Some of his most iconic films include Mr India, Ghulam, Phir Hera Pheri, Ghayal, Krrish, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sherni, to name a few. He has worked across Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema.

His notable work in television includes portraying Kichaka in Mahabharata.