Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Reveal Son Vaayuv's Face On His 1st Birthday

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have finally revealed the face of their son, Vaayuv, as he turned one on Thursday.

The couple marked the special occasion by sharing adorable pictures of their little one on social media.

Varun shared a picture of the family of three on his official Instagram handle, giving fans their first proper glimpse of Vaayuv. In another picture, the actor was seen kissing his son.

Wishing Vaayuv on his first birthday, Varun penned an emotional note that read, "My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always."

Lavanya also shared a heartfelt birthday message for her son. She wrote, "To my little love, Thank you for choosing me to be your mother (red heart emoji) Before you came into our life, I thought I knew what love meant. But then you arrived, and suddenly I discovered a whole new kind of love...one that lives outside of me, yet somehow feels like the deepest part of me. Thank you for blessing us with your existence, for filling our home with your little laughs, your tiny hands, your cuddles, and a happiness I never knew I was missing."

"You have changed me in the most beautiful way. You are my heart walking outside my body, my greatest blessing, my moon on the darkest nights, and my sun on the brightest days. You are our world, Vaayuv. Happy 1st birthday my baby!", the note further read.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'It Happened At The Right Time': Varun Tej On 3-Year Marriage With Lavanya Tripathi