Varun Tej Undergoes Knee Surgery After Injury On <i>Bhari</i> Shoot, Sister Niharika Shares Update

Actor Varun Tej suffered a serious knee injury during the shoot of his upcoming film Bhari. He has undergone successful surgery and is on the road to recovery. Varun Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela, shared the update on her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, Niharika Konidela shared on Instagram: "We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film Bhari. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision."

The note added: "We are hopeful that he will regain full strength and health soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time."

About Bhari

The special motion poster of the film was released by the makers in March.

Produced by Niharika Konidela on behalf of Pink Elephant Pictures, the film will be directed by Yadhu Vamsee, best known for directing the entertainer Committee Kurrollu. It is co-directed by Ravi Sankar D, with Ramesh Manyam as executive producer.

The film is reportedly a rural sports drama that revolves around volleyball.

Apart from Bhari, Varun will also be seen in Korean Kanakaraju.

About Varun Tej

South stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together in films like Gandeevadhari Arjuna and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.