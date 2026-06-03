Amanda Batula Says She And Kyle Cooke 'Weren't Intimate' During 4-Year Marriage

Amanda Batula's personal life has become a major talking point after new details about her past marriage and current relationship came out in the Summer House reunion episode. Batula is still legally married to Kyle Cooke; their divorce has not been finalised. At the same time, she is also dating their co-star West Wilson, which has added more attention to the situation.

During the reunion, Batula and Cooke openly discussed their marriage, which began in 2021 and ended in 2025. In a surprising revelation, both confirmed that they did not have a physical relationship during their entire four-year marriage.

The former couple were forced to confront the situation when host Andy Cohen asked, “How many years was it that needs weren't being met?”

Batula said that she and Cooke were not physically intimate at any point during their marriage. Cooke agreed.

The conversation then moved towards their separation when Amanda Batula shared that a specific incident on New Year's Day played a major role in ending the marriage.

Batula explained, “The nail in the coffin was New Year's Day for me. Kyle and I were bickering. I didn't go to New Year's with him. I spent it myself, he spent it DJing at a restaurant. I woke up the next morning. I saw that he was in a hotel in Hoboken. I'm going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start and he's doing the same sh** that he was doing that was pissing me off before. So, I waited until everyone was back in the office and I contacted Bravo PR immediately and I said, ‘I'm gonna put out a statement because I don't want people watching this season thinking that Kyle and I are still together after I was treated this way the whole time'.”

Kyle Cooke admitted that during their marriage, there were moments when he behaved inappropriately while he was out. He denied ever having an affair or sleeping with another person, but said that feeling unhappy in the relationship led him to act out at times. Batula added, “He has stepped out of the marriage while we were together.”

Amanda Batula said that after they got married, there was an incident where Kyle Cooke allegedly behaved inappropriately at a party by asking another woman to kiss or make out. She also said that the woman later contacted her directly on social media. Amanda explained that this was one of the main reasons she had problems with Kyle going out.