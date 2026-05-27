Amanda Batula Apologises To Ciara Miller Over West Wilson Romance

The Summer House Reunion Season 10 came in hot with chaos and confrontation. During part one of this season's reunion, Amanda Batula brushed off Ciara Miller's brutal dig about her relationship with West Wilson.

Right from the start of the much-awaited reunion, filmed on April 23 and aired Tuesday, Batula made it clear that she was ready to set the record straight about where things stand between her and Wilson.

During the episode, where both Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller joined host Andy Cohen in the hot seat, Batula said, “I'm prepared to own up to what I've done, take accountability, apologise — especially to Ciara and Kyle — and just hopefully be able to explain to everyone's face what went on and where I'm coming from.”

Ciara Miller didn't seem bothered by Amanda Batula's comments and muttered under her breath, “I'm glad you can say our name[s] this time.”

The remark referenced the joint statement released by Batula and West Wilson about their secret romance, which notably did not include an apology to Miller or Batula's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke.

Batula appeared surprised by the comment and asked, “What?”

Miller then repeated the jab, saying, “I'm glad you can say our name this time,” causing Batula to look away and scoff.

Ciara Miller Calls Amanda Batula “Snake In The F–king Grass”

Elsewhere in the reunion, Ciara Miller accused Amanda Batula of ignoring her attempts to make plans before news of Batula's romance with West Wilson became public. When Batula tried to defend herself, Miller snapped, “Shut the f–k up!”

Batula then said, “You can't help who you like,” leading Miller to call her a “snake in the f–king grass,” adding, “You move silent, but you're f–king deadly.”

Before the reunion began, Batula admitted to host Andy Cohen that she felt guilty, saying, “Like, that's my friend, and it kills me that, like, I'm the one that caused her any pain.”

Miller told Cohen ahead of filming that she felt “more betrayed” by Batula than by Wilson.

As seen in the explosive reunion trailer, Miller and Batula came face-to-face while being questioned by host Andy Cohen. The trailer also teased a tense moment where Miller claimed that her ex, West Wilson, only began dating Batula to “spite” her.

Fans had been eagerly waiting for the reunion ever since Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, revealed in March that they had secretly started a relationship without telling their castmates. Miller, 30, previously dated Wilson in 2023, and the pair briefly reconnected while filming Season 10 last summer. She had also supported Batula during her split from Kyle Cooke.

Although Miller initially stayed quiet after the relationship was revealed, she later appeared to take subtle digs at the couple on social media. In April, she finally addressed the controversy publicly, describing the situation as a “mindf–k.”

When Ciara Miller Found Out About The Relationship

Speaking to Glamour, Miller admitted she was deeply hurt after learning about Amanda Batula and West Wilson's relationship.

“I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long,” Miller said.

She added, “I have championed you. I have tried to be there in different ways for you and help you and get you to see your value in yourself. And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is … I'm at a loss for words sometimes.”

Miller also revealed that she was informed about Batula and Wilson's joint statement only “about 45 minutes before” it was posted on Instagram. She pointed out that neither Batula nor Wilson mentioned each other's names — or hers — in the announcement.

“There's something about the lack of being able to say each other's names in the statement that I found very telling, but I don't know,” Miller said.

Ahead of the reunion episode, Miller also made it clear that she has no interest in rebuilding her friendship with Batula. During a recent interview with People, when asked whether she and Batula were “dunzo,” Miller responded, “Yeah, for sure … I couldn't do this to my worst enemy.”

The second part of Summer House Season 10 reunion will air on June 2 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.