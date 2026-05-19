Kyle Cooke Fires Back At Haters After Photo With Estranged Ex-Wife Amanda Batula Sparks Drama

Kyle Cooke has hit out at fans and critics after he posed for a photo with his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, at the In The City Season 1 premiere party in New York. The former couple, who announced their separation in January after four years of marriage, recently reunited and looked happy together.

After the event, many questioned why the two posed together despite their split, leading Kyle to defend both himself and Amanda.

He explained that he was simply glad Amanda decided to attend the event because she had almost chosen not to come at all. Even though the separation has been emotional, Kyle said both of them are trying to handle the situation like adults.

Reports claim Kyle is still supporting Amanda despite feeling hurt after learning she was secretly involved with reality TV star West Wilson during their separation.

On Instagram stories, Kyle Cooke said, “You guys, yes, Amanda and I took a picture together. I was just happy that she showed up. She almost didn't come to a show that she participated in. Shoot me. But don't call my life, my relationship, my marriage and my implosion of a marriage ‘fake.' Guys, with all due respect, we're all adults here and we all showed up to a premiere party. And, yes, Amanda did not want to come, and I convinced her to come and we took a photo together.. Grow the f**k up.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula "were on good terms” during the In the City premiere. While a source close to the cast added “that Cooke and Batula have a long history together and that Cooke still deeply cares for Batula, which is something she's grateful for at this moment. That amicable relationship was on display during the party and after seeing comments from critical fans, Cooke felt compelled to respond with the below message.”

Other than Kyle and Amanda, In the City cast also includes Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley and Katie Arundel.