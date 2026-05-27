<i>Summer House</i> Reunion Turns Chaotic As Ciara Miller Faces Ex West Wilson

The drama inside Summer House reached fever pitch after the first part of the Season 10 reunion finally aired. The explosive episode focused heavily on West Wilson and Amanda Batula, who opened up about how their romance first began. Their relationship has already triggered discussion among fans because Wilson previously dated fellow cast member Ciara Miller.

During the reunion, viewers also saw the first face-to-face interaction between Ciara, Wilson and Amanda since the controversy began. Wilson revealed that his first kiss with Amanda happened earlier this year after spending time together with friends.

Amanda later shared that they waited some time before becoming serious and only took the next step in their relationship after publicly confirming their romance in March. After the Summer House cast gathered on stage for the reunion, Ciara Miller shared that she started suspecting something was going on between West Wilson and Amanda Batula in January.

She explained that Amanda avoided answering her at the time, which made her even more doubtful. Ciara also noticed Amanda's phone location and she was at West's apartment. Amanda explained that she became close to West because he supported her during a difficult period after she and Kyle announced their breakup.

At that moment, Ciara asked, “Where was I? How many times have I asked you to hang out, have I asked to come over to your house, have I invited you to do stuff, and you act like your f***ing phone doesn't work? Shut the f*** up, Amanda. You don't want to cross this f***ing bridge with me. You really don't. I don't see your man sticking up for you now, huh?”

Ciara Miller further shared text messages between her and Amanda Batula to show that Amanda had earlier denied that anything romantic was happening with West Wilson. Amanda later admitted that things between them had not become serious. She also explained to Ciara that she had started developing feelings for West and she was unable to control them. Ciara disagreed and argued that such feelings should have been handled differently.

Ciara became emotional while speaking to Amanda and said she never expected her to avoid dating completely after her breakup. Still, she felt hurt that Amanda chose to get involved with West Wilson.

Ciara explained that out of so many people, Amanda picked the one person who caused her pain, which made the situation even harder to accept. She also accused Amanda of hiding things and called her “snake” during the heated argument.

Things became wild when Ciara Miller claimed that West Wilson was also involved with another person around the same time as his relationship with Amanda Batula. Ciara accused her ex of hiding his true personality and behaving dishonestly. She criticised him during the reunion and said she no longer trusts him. Wilson then clarified that the other woman was not officially his girlfriend, but someone he was spending time with romantically.