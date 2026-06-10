Kyle Cooke Continues Makeout Streak During DJ Set, Caught Kissing Another Fan

“Summer should be fun” has long been Kyle Cooke's motto, and the “Summer House” star appears to be living up to it. Wondering why? Cooke was spotted kissing yet another fan during a recent DJ appearance at the Summer Club in Queens, New York.

In a TikTok video from the event that quickly circulated online, the reality star could be seen leaning in toward a woman in the crowd before telling her, “Alright, come here.”

The pair then shared a brief makeout session as clubgoers watched. Afterward, Cooke complimented the fan, saying, “You're actually really hot. I'm not joking,” before planting a kiss on her forehead. The woman smiled and hugged him in response.

The viral clip also caught the attention of Cooke's “Summer House” co-star Jesse Solomon, who jokingly commented, “What is happening,” on a social media post shared on TikTok.

Not the First Viral Kiss

The latest incident comes just weeks after Cooke made headlines for a similar encounter during another DJ performance.

Performing at Dewey Beach in Delaware, the 43-year-old was seen getting close to a mystery blonde fan in the crowd. A video from that event showed Cooke leaning in repeatedly to kiss the woman before pulling away with a smile.

Life After Amanda Batula

Cooke's recent outings come after he and Batula announced their separation in January following four years of marriage. The reality TV personality has since been linked to “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson. According to reports, the pair have spent time together in recent weeks and are said to share strong chemistry.

“It's new and casual, but he's really into her and they've been having fun They've only hung out a few times but get along really well. They have a lot of chemistry,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Another insider claimed the two were recently seen together at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina, where they appeared to enjoy each other's company before leaving together.

“They have chemistry. It looked like they had fun and enjoyed each other's company,” they told the outlet.

Divorce Still Not Finalized

Despite their split, Cooke and Batula have not officially filed for divorce. However, sources say the former couple is still working through financial matters before moving forward legally.

During the recent “Summer House” reunion, Batula opened up about the challenges in their marriage, claiming that they didn't have s*x “the entire time” they were married.