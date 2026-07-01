Kyle Cooke Caught Kissing Ava Dash After Denying Dating Rumours

In the City star Kyle Cooke and Next Gen NYC actor Ava Dash were recently seen sharing a kiss during the Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons.

The sighting has surprised many because Kyle had publicly denied speculation about his love life earlier this summer. According to reports, the pair spent time together in the festival's VIP area, where eyewitnesses said they looked comfortable and happy in each other's company.

Although neither Kyle nor Ava has confirmed that they are a couple, sources say they have started getting to know each other and are spending more time together. The reports suggest they are not officially dating yet, but their relationship may be moving in that direction.

A source told Page Six, “They were hanging out at a table in the VIP section for sponsor Celsius. It seemed like something romantic was going on from the way they looked at each other. There was definitely a vibe that they were into each other. They were kissing openly.”

According to an insider, Kyle Cooke and Ava Dash are not officially in a relationship yet. The source said, “It's very new. They are talking and hanging out.”

This was not the first time Kyle Cooke and Ava Dash were spotted together. The two were also photographed at the grand opening of Avenue Sky Lounge earlier in June.

Kyle Cooke appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March, where he spoke about the many rumours surrounding his love life. During the interview, he addressed several reports, including speculation that he was dating Ava Dash, and shared his side of the story.

He said, “I am not. That was a very friendly dinner. We were at a family dinner doing a family blessing, holding hands, so I was holding her [hand]. It was just a random drinking day in New York.”

Their appearance came just days after Deuxmoi reported that Kyle was getting to know Salley Carson.