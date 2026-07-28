'Bobby, Get Ready To Work With Me': Shabana Azmi After Working With Dharmendra, Sunny Deol

Shabana Azmi, who plays a pivotal role in Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, said she is keen to work with Bobby Deol after having worked with the late actor Dharmendra and his elder son Sunny.

At the trailer launch, Shabana Azmi said, “Meri jo last theatrical release hai, woh Dharamji ke saath thi — Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Aur agla jo aane wala hai, woh Sunny ke saath hai. Abhay ke saath toh main kaam kar sakti hoon. Bobby ko bhi bolo ab taiyaar ho jaaye mere saath kaam karne ke liye.” (My last theatrical release was with Dharamji — Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. My next release is with Sunny. I can work with Abhay. Tell Bobby to get ready to work with me.)

Shabana Azmi was accompanied at the event by her husband Javed Akhtar, who wrote the film's lyrics.

In Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra played estranged lovers. Their on-screen kiss became the talk of the town.

Sunny Deol's Post With Mother

Ahead of the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur, and said he had dedicated the film to all mothers.

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)."

"Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)."

He added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow."

Needless to say, the trailer received enormous love online.

About the film

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.

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