<i>Batwara 1947</i> Trailer: Sunny Deol Marches Into Newly Born Pakistan In Brutal Partition Drama

The trailer of Sunny Deol's much-awaited Batwara 1947 was unveiled today. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, the trailer raises the subject of religion, then reframes it in Sunny Deol's idiom. The protagonist declares that the mother is a religion. She is above the binaries of Hindu and Muslim, above institutionalised religion. “Every man's first religion is a man,” Deol says in his inimitable voice.

The trailer begins with Sunny Deol celebrating independence with his wife Preity Zinta and son Karan Deol. But the celebration soon gives way to the sombre reality of partition as the nation is torn apart. Sunny Deol and his family take refuge in the ancestral home of Shabana Azmi, who plays a Hindu woman. Azmi's character bears the brunt of those tumultuous times because of her religious identity. But Sunny Deol, as a champion of humanity, stands against atrocities based on religion, caste, or creed and preaches the “religion of the mother” — the life force.

Sunny Deol's Post With Mother

Ahead of the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur, and said he had dedicated the film to all mothers.

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri Maa hi mera Rab hain, Mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)."

"Batwara 1947 main apni Maa aur duniya ki har Maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)."

He added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow."

Needless to say, the trailer received enormous love online.

About the film

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji SuperhIt.

Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.