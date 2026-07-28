Shilpa Shinde Recalls Being Thrown Out Of Her Home Days After Surgery

The latest episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa saw Shilpa Shinde make an emotional revelation about her personal life. The actress opened up about her strained relationship with her family and claimed she was asked to leave her own home just days after undergoing shoulder surgery. She also shared that she has since distanced herself from her family and now considers Karjat her home.

Shilpa said, "People say family, family. People don't have a family and even though I have one, I am an orphan. I am not gaining any sympathy. Like I have said many times, I live in a shelter house whenever I come. I had taken a second home in Karjat earlier. Now that is my first home. Because I left Mumbai almost."

Shilpa Shinde recalled that she was thrown out of her house nearly three years ago, shortly after she underwent shoulder surgery. "My brother was influenced by his wife and my mother was influenced by my brother. Fifth day of my surgery. I was thrown out of my own house. Now you will say that they are so bad that you were thrown out. Circumstances were created in such a way that they know that I am a very self-respecting girl. And I left my house at 11 at night. My mother didn't stop me because she was influenced by my brother," she said.

Shilpa added that when a person is constantly available for others, they can be taken for granted and eventually treated like a "doormat."

Reflecting on her own situation, she remarked that she feels like the doormat of her household. "I go to Mumbai and check in at the hotel. People ask me why are you here when you have a home in Mumbai. So I say things like that a lot of people have come to my house. I need privacy. That's why I am here," Shilpa claimed.

The Bigg Boss 11 winner said she has chosen not to speak further about her family in the future and has no relationship with them. "I have even written in my will that I have no relation with these people. Someone asked me why I am doing this show. So I am not home. I want to make a shelter home. That's why I am doing this show," she added.

Shilpa Shinde rose to fame with her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in the comedy sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. The actress later went on to win the reality television show Bigg Boss Season 11 in 2018.

She recently entered as a wildcard contestant on Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp Season 2. The show's cast also includes Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Akanksha Chamola, Shreya Kalra, Varun Yadav, Harshad Chopda, Yogesh Rawat, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Choudhary as participants.