Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Share Pics From Son Vaayuv's First Sankranti

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their son Vaayuv in September 2025. The couple took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures with their little one on his first Makar Sankranti.

They captioned the post, "Sankranthi wishes to each & every one of you! This festival is even more special as it's Vaayuv's first! With love, from our family to yours."

The lovely couple were seen wearing pink traditional outfits, while Vaayuv looked adorable in yellow Indian attire.

About Varun Tej And Lavanya

South stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, 2025. The couple took to Instagram on Dussehra to reveal his name: Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

They had also posted a video through which the celebrity couple announced their child's name. "We introduce our beloved son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela, a name that embodies unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance-carrying the spirit of Lord Hanuman," they said.

Varun Tej Announcing The Arrival Of His Son

Varun had shared a greyscale picture in which he is seen kissing his wife's forehead while Lavanya cradles the newborn on her lap. Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Our little man," and mentioned his birth date.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.