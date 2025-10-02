Actors Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Reveal Son's Name, Share Its Meaning

South stars Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, 2025. The couple took to Instagram earlier today, on Dussehra, to reveal his name: Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, Varun Tej wrote, "Our greatest blessing now has a name."

He also posted a video through which the celebrity couple announced their child's name.

"We introduce our beloved son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela-a name that embodies unstoppable force, devotion, courage, and spiritual radiance. Carrying the spirit of Lord Hanuman," they said.

Varun Tej Announcing The Arrival Of His Son

Varun shared a greyscale picture in which he is seen kissing his wife's forehead, while Lavanya cradles the newborn on her lap.

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote, "Our little man", and mentioned his birth date.

Chiranjeevi's Post

Chiranjeevi shared a picture with the newborn and the new dad. Varun is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu, making him Chiranjeevi's nephew.

He shared a heartfelt post welcoming the newborn to the Konidela family.

He wrote, "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and abundant blessings. May your love and blessings always surround our child."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023 in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends in Tuscany, Italy.

In A Nutshell

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have named their son Vaayuv Tej Konidela. They took to Instagram to share the joyful news on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

ALSO READ | Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy, An Overjoyed Chiranjeevi Sends Blessings To The Newborn