Ram Charan And His Cousins Varun And Sai Durgha Tej "Reload Together" In Latest Gym Snap

Ram Charan is all set for his upcoming film titled RC16 (tentatively). Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie also features Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, Ram Charan set the internet on fire with a viral gym image featuring his cousins, actors Varun Tej and Sai Durgha Tej. In the picture, the trio, dressed in gym wear, are looking oh-so-cool.

While the snap set brotherhood goals, what stood out was Ram Charan's long-haired and bearded look, which has left fans eagerly awaiting his transformation for RC16.

At the time of dropping the snap on Instagram, Sai Durgha Tej wrote, “We don't rest… we reload together!!!”

Ram Charan's bond with his family is truly heartwarming. Last year, in November, Varun Tej shared how Ram Charan is his "3 am person." In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “I am a tad bit closer to Charan anna because we grew up in the same house. If I have any 3 am problems, he is my go-to person.”

Varun Tej also spoke about how Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, played a pivotal role in maintaining the close-knit bond among the family. He mentioned that Chiranjeevi organised mandatory Sunday meet-ups at his home.

Varun Tej added, “Chiranjeevi garu never let us turn into brats. He has the greatest role in making us humble. He has always kept us in check and on the ground. He is like the headmaster. We listen to whatever he says. He has been the guiding force for the entire family.”

Coming back to RC16, a grand launch event was held in Hyderabad in March last year. Ram Charan shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor also attended the event. Click here to read the full story.