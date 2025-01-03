<i>Game Changer</i> Trailer: Ram Charan's Fight Against Corruption Topped With "Unpredictable" Swag

The trailer of Shankar's first Telugu film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, was unveiled by filmmaker SS Rajamouli at a Hyderabad event on Thursday. Action, emotion, drama, larger-than-life spectacle with a dollop of Ram Charan's "unpredictable" swag - the trailer promises an entertaining ride throughout.

In the film, Ram Charan will be playing double roles of a father-son duo. The trailer begins with Ram Charan's IAS officer asking the folk not to fall prey to the trap of hoarding. Soon, he is seen in several looks, leaving fans invested. The real drama intensifies when Ram Charan takes on a corrupt Chief Minister, who will make an attempt to create havoc in the star's personal life as well.

Kiara Advani, who plays Ram Charan's love interest in the film, steals the show with her beauty and charm. Ram Charan's one-liners also add layers to this potboiler. In one scene, Ram Charan tells the corrupt minister, "You will remain in power for 5 years. I will be an IAS officer till death." Can you beat the swag?

The trailer ends with Ram Charan, clad in a lungi, hanging from a helicopter with a sword in one hand. We didn't expect it coming. As the global star sums up his character in the end, "I am unpredictable," we believe him. Take a look at the trailer here:

Anjali, Samuthirakani, Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil play pivotal roles in the action thriller alongside Ram Charan. The shooting began in 2021 though it wrapped up in 2024 after multiple delays. Thaman S composed music for the film. The film was shot in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

Game Changer will hit the theatres on January 10.