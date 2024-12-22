<i>Game Changer</i> Song <i>Dhop</i>: Ram Charan And Kiara Advani Will Make You Groove

Attention, please. We have some fantastic news in store for all Konidela Ram Charan fans. The makers of his upcoming film, Game Changer, have dropped a new song -- Dhop. And, it will surely make you groove. Be it the lyrics or Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's electrifying moves, the track has ticked all the boxes.

Dhop has been sung by Thaman S, Raja Kumari, Prudhvi and Sruthi Ranjani Modumudi. While the Tamil version has been written by Vivek, Raqueeb Alam has worked on the Hindi lyrics.

At the time of announcing Dhop, the makers, on YouTube, wrote, "Ready to shake it up with some high voltage Presenting you Dhop Lyrical Song from Game Changer."

The song was launched at a mega event in Dallas, US.

Konidela Ram Charan has shared a glimpse from the Dallas event on Instagram and said, “THANK YOU SOO MUCH USA!! MOST MEMORABLE… night!!! Rajesh kallepalli & team Thank you Soo for organising this amazing event.. !!"

Last month, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of Game Changer in Lucknow. The nearly one-minute teaser shows Ram Charan's character preparing for the UPSC exams to his transition into a government officer, fighting against wrongdoers. His character declared, "I am unpredictable."

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer boasts an impressive ensemble cast of SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. The film follows the journey of an IAS officer fighting against a corrupt political system. Game Changer will release on occasion of Pongal, January 10.

In addition to Game Changer, Ram Charan has a bunch of projects lined up, including a film with director Sukumar, and the highly anticipated RC 16. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She's also working on Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh.