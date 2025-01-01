Ram Charan And Kiara Advani's <i>Game Changer</i> Gets A Release Date For Its Trailer

There's a lot of excitement and expectations riding on Game Changer with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

The makers have released a few songs that have gained a lot of popularity with their upbeat tunes and killer dance moves by the lead pair.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to get an update on the release of the film's trailer. The makers surprised everyone as they announced that the much-anticipated trailer would drop on January 2, 2025, at 5:04 PM.

The caption read, "The most awaited announcement from #GameChanger is here! Get ready to witness the king in all his glory! #GameChangerTrailer from 2.1.2025!"

Have a look here:

Earlier, the producers had shared that the trailer would drop on January 1. However, the latest update says otherwise.

Back then the producers had shared, "The trailer is ready, but there is some more work to be done before we release it to you. The trailer decides the range of a film. We are ready to give you that experience. The trailer will be out on January 1st, on the occasion of New Year."

There have been a lot of pre-release events that have been going on to promote the film on a large scale. Ram Charan was in Dallas recently for the same where he interacted with fans and it was a mega success.

The producers remarked, "After doing a successful event in the USA, we wanted to do a big event in Telugu states, with AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Garu as a chief guest."

The film is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2025.

