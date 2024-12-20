Ram Charan Heads To Dallas For Mega Pre-Release Event Of <i>Game Changer</i> On December 21

All eyes have been on Ram Charan eversince the announcement of Game Changer, where he'll be seen alongside Kiara Advani.

The film had an extravagant teaser launch in Lucknow, now the global superstar is headed to the United States for a mega pre-release event of his upcoming film.

Have a look here:

From the time of the stupendous success of RRR, the south superstar's popularity has grown exponentially in the US and other overseas markets. The craze around his next film, helmed by Shankar has reached unprecedented heights of excitement.

Fans are ecstatic to witness Ram Charan grace the mega event taking place in Dallas, ahead of the film's release on January 10, 2025.

This never-seen-before spectacle is touted to be larger-than-life and befitting of the status that he holds globally.

As per reports, the early show tickets of Game Changer are already sold out in selected UK theatres.

The Thaman-composed musical has successfully placed itself as one of the most-anticipated films of 2025.

The marketing plan is also in place, Charan is going to be interacting with his fans at several International markets. He plans to make this film reach a wider range of audience with these measures.

Interestingly, the actor was last seen in Acharya, where he had the privilege of sharing screen space with his father Chiranjeevi.

He was thereafter seen in a cameo role in the song Yentamma from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which had Salman Khan in the lead.

Apart from Game Changer, he also has RC 16, a sports drama where he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor.