When Ram Charan Sent An Elephant To Alia Bhatt's House: "We Call That Elephant Ele"

Alia Bhatt recently shared the story of a "sweet gesture" by her RRR co-star Ram Charan after her daughter Raha was born. While promoting her latest film Jigra, Alia Bhatt revealed how Ram Charan surprised her after Raha's birth. "This is a very funny story. A month after Raha was born, I had stepped down to walk for a bit. Suddenly, I had someone coming and telling me, 'Ma'am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant.' I was stunned. I was like, 'Anything can happen: I might have a giant elephant walking in my building right now," Alia told Suresh Productions.

The Jigra actress quickly clarified the incident. She said, "It wasn't a real elephant. It was a wooden elephant he sent after he adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha's name."

Opening up about what she thought about the gesture, Alia said, "It was such a sweet gesture by him. We call that elephant: Ele, and have kept it near our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha often hops on to it and plays."

Alia Bhatt worked with Ram Charan in the S.S. Rajamouli magnum opus RRR, along with Jr NTR. Alia also shared about the bond she shares with the actors. "Tarak, Ram Charan, and I, we couldn't spend a lot of time together on the sets of RRR due to different schedules, but around promotions, we became very close," she revealed.

Alia Bhatt's latest movie Jigra hit the theatres on October 11. The movie which also features Vedang Raina is Alia's second production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Her first movie was Darlings which released in 2022 on Netflix, featured Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

