On <i>Devara</i> Release Day, Ram Charan's Post For Jr NTR: "Wishing My Brother Tarak..."

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film Devara: Part 1 debuted in theatres on Friday. A day before the release of the film, Jr NTR got a special shoutout from his RRR co-star Ram Charan. The Magadheera actor penned a heartfelt note for the Devara team on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Wishing my brother Tarak and the entire Devara team all the best for tomorrow.” Reacting to his post, Jr NTR said in the comment section, “Thank you my brother.” Ram Charan and Jr NTR share a strong friendship and wowed everyone with their infectious dancing in RRR's Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu.

SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya also extended his heartfelt wishes to Jr NTR. Sharing a photo with the actor on X, Karthikeya wrote, “23 years of MYTH...Finally it was broken where it all began by the MAN HIMSELF on the SAME DAY again. Growing up watching him closely and now witnessing his wonders is what makes him so special to Telugu cinema.”

He added, “Absolutely Speechless...I've been screaming to say this… For all the fans..this is the gift he's given us to celebrate... #Devara - THE BIGGEST MASS CELEBRATION IN CINEMA...And now the madness itself will speak. ALL HAIL THE TIGER.”

Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj conveyed his best wishes for the Devara team in a post on X. He said, “Wishing Devara to do wonders at the box office and to be a raging success. My lovely wishes and congratulations to Tarak sir, KoratalaSiva Sir and the entire cast and crew. And to top it all my bro anirudhofficial delivering benchmark scores for the film.”

Previously, Telugu actor Nani also reacted to Devara's release. In a social media post, Nani thanked his fans for showering love on his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and other recent releases. He said that he expects Devara to “take this excitement to a new high”. Nani wrote, “Post Saripodhaa seeing our audience shower love on #35Movie last week and making #MathuVadalara2 a big success this week it's clear that they were always ready. Congratulations to these wonderful teams and Counting on my dear Tarak and Koratala Siva gaaru to take this excitement to a new high this month end.”

Devara's cast also include Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.