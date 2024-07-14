Lokesh Kanagaraj Shredded By The Internet Over His Review Of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2: 'Don't Make Jokes...'

A still from Indian 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was trolled on X (formerly known as Twitter) for praising Kamal Haasan's latest offering Indian 2. The film, which released in theatres on July 12, has been receiving average reviews from critics and audience alike. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who collaborated with Kamal Haasan in Vikram, wrote on X, "Indian2 is proof of our Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. sir's commitment to his craft. Kudos to @shankarshanmugh. sir for bringing grand visions to life on a massive scale with @anirudhofficial's scintillating background score for the film." He signed off the post with these words, "Can't wait for #Indian3." As soon as Lokesh Kanagaraj shared his view on Indian 2, the Internet instantly started commenting about how he could praise such a film.

Let's have a quick look at the comments section - A user wrote, "How can you give this review? Loki Naa."

Another comment read, "Looks like someone showed him Indian 1996 again ... with Indian 2 title card and credits."

Another comment read, "I am a hardcore Kamal fan. Grew up watching Shankar films like it was a festival season. I was saddened by the level of lethargy and lack of professionalism this movie makers showed. It brings tears to me but they could not even block and stage actors properly."

A user wrote, "Survival tactics from young Loki!"

"We were not ready to wait," wrote a user.

Another user wrote, "Scintillating background score for the film" really don't make jokes like this again." Take a look at the post here:

"scintillating background score for the film"

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brought back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Jason Lambert, Gulshan Grover and Bobby Simha in prominent roles.