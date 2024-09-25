<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Promo: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Remember Sridevi

Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is ready for a glitzy spin. On Saturday (September 28), the comedy programme hosted by Kapil Sharma will be welcoming the cast Devara: Part 1 — Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Ahead of its premiere on Netflix, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped a fun promo on Instagram. “When North and South meet, it doubles the fun,” read the text in the video. Devara's cast gets into the groove as they dance on the stage, entertaining the audience. In one segment Jr NTR jokingly tells Kapil Sharma, “I have been wondering for the last five minutes if you are going to ask me to sit”. The comedian-actor flashes an embarrassing smile and responds, “Oh, why not? Please come, please.”

As the clip progresses, we see Kapil Sharma asking Jr NTR to name his favourite heroine from the North. Without even thinking for a moment, the RRR star reveals that it is Janhvi Kapoor's mother and late actress Sridevi. “No, Sridevi is my answer for the South” chimes in Saif Ali Khan, sparking laughter from the rest.

In another segment, Janhvi shared a culinary anecdote from her family. She says that at one point her father, film producer Boney Kapoor started preferring idli sambar over aloo paranthas which irked Sridevi. “Mom began arguing like a North Indian,” she added. Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek also make an appearance in the promo. They were dressed as Katappa and Sivagami Devi for the episode.

The promo also featured a friendly banter with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, followed by the South star revealing that although he sent Janhvi food two times while she was shooting in Hyderabad, the actress did not reciprocate the gesture. “I had been there for a day now. She didn't even send any hotel food let alone food she cooked herself,” complained Jr NTR. “High energy aur double fun hoga iss Funnyvaar kyunki aa rahe hai North aur South ke superstars,” read the side note of the promo.

Speaking about Devara, the Kortala Siva directed film will hit the screens on September 27. Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in Telugu cinema.