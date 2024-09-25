<i>Devara</i> Advance Booking Update: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan's Film Approaches Rs 20 Crore Mark

Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Devara Part 1 is all set for its theatrical debut on September 27. Ahead of its release, the movie's advance bookings opened on September 23 with a bang. Devara has already earned Rs 17.13 crore across India in advance bookings, as per a report by Sacnilk. With blocked seats, the total collection stands at ₹28.96 crore, the report added. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles. Devara Part 1 will be released in its original Telugu version along with dubbed languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Devara makers dropped the film's release trailer on Sunday. The trailer opens with Jr. NTR describing a dream in which the color of the sea has become red. The footage then cuts to bloodshed in the ocean, giving the impression that the red hue resulted from a blood bath. As we continue, Prakash Raj's narration introduces the characters and highlights the story's tremendous action scenes. Saif Ali Khan shows up as Jr. NTR's friend and a merciless man, while Janhvi Kapoor is portraying Jr. NTR's love interest. We could also see Jr. NTR in a double role. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Jr. NTR wrote, “Here's the #DevaraReleaseTrailer… Can't wait for you all to experience DEVARA this Sept 27th!”

In an interview with director filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Jr NTR shared some details about filming an underwater sequence in Devara. The actor revealed that they shot for “about 30-35 odd days” in water. He said, “We had these big diggers which came in and created artificial waves. We had wave machines. We have motorboats, motors fixed into the water to give small ripples in the pool. There was a pool and there was a water tank as well. So, we had a 200 by 150 water tank. So, it was very high on action. There are some action sequences in Devara, which will just sweep you off your feet.”