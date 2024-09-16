Jr NTR On <i>Devara</i> Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor: "She looked So Much Like Sridevi Garu"

Jr NTR, who will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film Devara, said that the actor looks like her mother, the late actor Sridevi. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hosted a chat with the cast of the film Devara where the actor said he was reminded of Sridevi Garu. "I remember, there was this photoshoot where we did a look test of sorts. There was this picture of hers which we released, where she was sitting on the boat and looking at the camera. She looked so much like Sridevi garu. In certain angles, she just looks like her. We tried to capture a bit of that also on camera but I don't think you can capture that in angles. But, it is in the way she performs, or in the way she smiles. It brings that reminiscence of Sridevi garu back," said Jr NTR on the show.

Janhvi responded and said, "It si weird for me to say this, but I feel that more when I perform and speak in Telegu. I don't know if that makes sense. It just felt more like home to me."

Devara also stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Sreekar Prasad.

Originally envisioned as a standalone movie, Devara has been split into two parts, with the first installment hitting cinemas on September 27. Post-Devara, Jr NTR will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in War 2.