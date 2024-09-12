Alia Bhatt And Jr NTR At <I>Jigra</I> X <I>Devara</i> Event: "Two Worlds Collide"

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR shared pictures from a grand event and they are viral-worthy. The pictures happen to be from a Jigra X Devara event hosted by Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt shared a few pictures with Jr NTR, Karan Johar and even some solo clicks and she wrote, "Two worlds collide. #Devara Trailer and #Jigra Teaser Trailer are hereee." Alia's Jigra co-star Vedang Raina dropped heart emojis. Netflix India commented, "Dear Zindagi, what crossover episode is this." Karan Johar, who has produced Jigra and is distributing the Hindi version of Devara, dropped heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

Dharma Productions shared a picture from the event and they wrote, "The waves of Devara crash into the endless love of Jigra. Devara in cinemas 27th September. Jigra in cinemas 11th October."

The trailer of Jigra over the weekend, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru. Jigra teaser trailer out now. PS - the song you hear is sung by none other than Vedang Raina. More to come."

Earlier this week, Jr NTR shared the trailer of Devara and he wrote, "Here's Devara trailer.... See you in theatres on Sept 27th. #Devara."

Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage.

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR said this about the new project, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, NTR Jr is collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new untitled film.