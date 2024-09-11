"<i>Devara Ka Jigra</i>": Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR's Double Whammy. Bonus - Karan Johar

South star Jr NTR, who is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1, recently came to Mumbai for the trailer launch. During his stay in the city, he caught up with his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and the duo recorded a promotional video with director Karan Johar. While Karan has the North theatrical distribution rights to the Telugu film Devara, he is also producing Alia's next film Jigra. The two actors joined forces with Karan to promote their forthcoming projects. The official handle of Dharma Productions shared a photo of the trio on X on Tuesday. It featured Alia Bhatt dressed in a black leather bodycon dress, while Jr NTR kept it casual with a black T-shirt, navy blue jacket and blue jeans. Karan Johar opted for a peach shirt teamed with black trousers and a black jacket. The caption of the post read, "The waves of #DEVARA crash into the endless love of #JIGRA! Devara in cinemas 27th September!

Jigra in cinemas 11th October!"

Another image was shared by the official handle of Devara. It showed Karan, Alia and Jr NTR engaged in a deep conversation. The note attached to the picture simply read, "#Devara ka #Jigra."

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara's cast also includes Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It is scheduled to release on September 27. The film's release date was revealed in June this year. Karan Johar made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Prepare for an early arrival for an epic showdown with the unforgiving storm! Man of Masses Jr NTR's #Devara - in cinemas 27th September, 2024."

Meanwhile, Jigra features Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran in pivotal roles. The film marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is producing the project under the banner Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on October 11.