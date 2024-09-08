<i>Jigra</i> Teaser Trailer: Alia Bhatt Aspires To Be A Bachchan-Like Hero To Save Brother Vedang Raina

The teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Jigra is out today and it triggers a plethora of emotions - love, hatred, anger and the survival instinct. The trailer begins with Alia Bhatt who is seen documenting her precarious situation in crisp details. "Ma ko bhagwan le gaye. Papa ne khud ki jaan le li. Dur ki rishtedar ne panah di aur bhari kiraya wasool kiya. Choro na Bhatiya saab. Kahaani bohat lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bohat kam. (God snatched away mother. Father took his own life. Distant relatives gave us shelter and we had to pay a heavy rent for it. Leave it, Bhatiya saab. The story is long and bhai has a little time)," a teary-eyed Alia can be heard saying.

The scene then transitions to violent action-packed sequences where Alia Bhatt appears with an axe and a sharp weapon in her hands. A few seconds later, Vedang Raina, who plays Alia Bhatt's brother in the film, appears tied with handcuffs. In one scene, Manoj Pahwa says to Alia, "Bachchan nehi ban na. Bach ke nikal na hai (Don't need to be a Bachchan. Learn how to escape)." A determined Alia Bhatt retorts back, "Ab toh Bachchan hi ban na hai (Will be a Bachchan)." The stark and grim realities of Alia and Vedang's situations are enlivened by their sibling revelry. The teaser ends with Alia hugging Vedang tightly as he is about to leave. A reprised version of Phoolon Ka Taron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna plays all through in the background. What crime has Vedang committed? How far will Alia go to bring her brother out of jail? To know the answers, we have to wait till October 11. Take a look at the teaser trailer here:

Sharing the teaser-trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October...

Ahead of the release of teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Jigra today, the actor shared two brand new posters of the film. The postrers feature close-up shots of Alia Bhatt. In both the posters, Alia sports a grim look and she looks into the camera straight. Sharing the posters, Alia wrote, "2 HOURS TO GO! JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT TODAY AT 11AM! Ulti ginti shuru (The reverse countdown begins)! Take a look:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Jigra will release in theatres on October 11. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.