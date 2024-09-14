<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2</i>: Guest Line-Up Includes Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Rohit Sharma And Others

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh are set to return for the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show's first episode will premiere on September 21. The makers of the show recently dropped the show's trailer. This new season promises a celebration of India's cultural heritage with appearances from some of the country's biggest stars. The guest line-up includes Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Pandey. One of the episodes will also feature T20 World Cup champions -Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.

The trailer is packed with witty one-liners and comedic moments. In one segment, Kapil Sharma challenges his celebrity guests to identify sarees and their designers. When presented with a particularly stunning saree, Maheep Kapoor confidently names it as a creation by Manish Malhotra.

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show featured a star-studded lineup including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Badshah, DIVINE, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra and the cast of Heeramandi including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal and Richa Chadha.